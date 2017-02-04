Art that makes a difference

On Wednesday and Thursday take a break from the fast-pace of everyday life with the help of some contemporary art.

The Loukia and Michael Zampelas Art Museum will host the solo exhibition Painting Space in Work by Nikos Papaloukas at 7.30pm. The exhibition follows as a continuation of Papaloukas’ solo presentation held in March 2016, at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation in Athens.

The show consists of a combination of earlier and new work of paintings, collages, stainless steel sculptures and designed silver jewellery.

The second exhibition set to begin on Thursday is the charity exhibition Photographs for a World Without Leukemia.

With the cooperation of the Photographic Society of Cyprus and the Karaiskakio Foundation, 25 photographers will exhibit their work in the exhibition. The photographs on display will be on sale and the money collected will go towards supporting the Karaskakio Foundation.

The mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis will open the exhibition at the Pallouriotisa Cultural Centre in Nicosia at 7.30pm.

Photographs for a World Without Leukemia

Group photography exhibition. February 8 at 7.30pm until February 11. Cultural Centre, Pallouriotisa, Nicosia. 10am-1pm and 6pm-8pm. Tel: 22-772700

Painting Space in Work

Solo exhibition by Nikos Papaloukas. Opens February 9 at 7.30pm until February 25. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. Monday to Friday: 8am-2pm. Tel: 22-456099 or 22-456093. Email: info@zampelasart.com.cy