The status quo is also frightening

Recently, statements have been made by many including the Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos that “the no-solution should not annoy us because a bad solution could bring endless sufferings to our people”.

I have the opinion that the exponents of this position indirectly justify the continued occupation because of fear that the achievement of a solution on the basis of a bizonal bicommunal federation which would release us from the status quo to which they have been accustomed they do not think of the suffering that the current situation poses.

For the vast majority of our countryman the occupation is not only a loathsome idea but it is also a nightmare that constantly torments the minds and the hearts of our people and many others worldwide who not only are dealing with the Cyprus problem but are also financing the no-solution with millions of $ dollars per year and they have been doing so for many decades now.

They do not even understand that there is not the slightest possibility that no elected President of the Republic will agree to a solution that would be worse than the status quo.

What do we have today and what risks are in sight with the continued occupation? The status quo cannot remain as it is today. Nothing in life remains permanent and stationary. Even the earth moves. Nothing is certain and permanent except death and taxes.

We should study and think about the future and learn from the past. Turkey today is the tenth largest military and the 17th world economic power.

It can march and occupy the rest of our country with the most trivial excuse. Turkey proved this in the summer 1974 until today it has not made a single step backwards.

The continuation of the occupation and retention of 40,000 occupation troops in our country should not only bother us but it must also lead us to vigilance.

Additionally Turkey has brought one million settlers in our country and it can bring, with relative ease, one more million, from the depths of Asia, so it can have a comfortable population majority in our country.

There is precedent in population movements. A precedent that comes to my mind just now is breaking my heart is that of Constantinople which in 1453 the days of glory the Byzantine when it had 2,000 inhabitants and today it has 17 million.

Spyros Hadjigregoriou, via email