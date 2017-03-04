A tribute to one of the greats

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will pay tribute to Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis with three concerts next week.

Together with soloist Elena Mouzalas on piano and conductor Nikos Tsouchlos, the CSO will present the more academic or serious side of Theodorakis by performing two of his own works – Oedipus Tyrannus and Concerto for piano no. 1 – as well as a Suite written by maestro Baltas based on melodies penned by this great Greek composer.

The story of Oedipus Rex concerned Theodorakis not once but twice, with his signature on two manuscripts deriving their subject matter and title from Sophocles’ tragedy of the same title. The first work, presented in this concert, was initially written in 1948 with the composer using material from two previous works of his own: the Sextet and the third part of his Symphony in three parts. Ten years later, in 1958, he reviewed the musical text, with the result being that with which we’re familiar with today.

It was during that same period (1957-58) that Theodorakis wrote his Concerto for piano no. 1, while maestro Baltas’ Suite wraps up the concert with some of the composer’s well-known melodies.

The first performance will be at the Rialto theatre in Limassol on Wednesday, then it will move on to the Apostolos Pavlos Gymnasium in Paphos on Thursday and end at the Pallas theatre in Nicosia on Friday. The Paphos performance is part of the official programme of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017.

For anyone from Paphos wanting to go to the Limassol performance on Wednesday, there will be a free bus from the bus station café at 6.45pm. Reservations should be made by Monday by sending an email to andrewoliver9@yahoo.com.

Tribute to Mikis Theodorakis

Performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. March 8. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/7. Tel: 77-777745

March 9. Apostolos Pavlos Gymnasium, 20 Andreas Vlamis, 8025 Paphos. 8.30pm. €12/7. Tel: 22-463144

March 10. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/7. Tel: 22-463144