Take part in the biggest pillow fight in the world

It’s happening in Austin, Helsinki, Chicago and Rome; in Toronto and Madrid and Sao Paolo and Warsaw. From Budapest to Bilbao, Bangalore to Brighton, fun-lovers everywhere are reaching for their bed linen and heading out for some feathery fun… in the biggest pillow fight the world has ever seen!

Taking place worldwide on April 1 (note: this is NOT an April Fool’s Story – the event is REALLY happening!), Pillow Fight Day has been around for quite a few years. There’s a wonderful YouTube video of the great 2010 pillow fight in Warsaw, and a brilliant clip of thousands of people – going hell for feather – outside the V&A in 2013. So while the public pillow fight extraordinaire is certainly not a new idea, if the footage is to be believed then both enthusiastic participants and timid bystanders are in for whole lot of feathery fun. Including those of us here in Cyprus…

While Montanah in Brazil sees host Descubra organising the pillow fight in the Praça Municipal at 1500 hours, and Sardinia’s Associazione ‘Sorrisi’ is planning a bash-up at 4pm in the Piazza Marconi, here in Cyprus it’s Benjamin Tompai and Salah Eddin Alshaal who have put together a 3pm kick-off in Phaneromeni, Nicosia. Working through Facebook, the two have signed the city up to the global website, and created the International Pillow Fight Nicosia page…

Both in their twenties – Benjamin is in Cyprus with Erasmus+ and works for an NGO; Salah is an IT student – the two have set up what promises to be a phenomenal public event. “Even before I came to Cyprus, I wanted to create this event,” explains Benjamin, who hails from Hungary. “I heard about it through the media; it’s an event that’s been running worldwide for quite some time – I think about 10 years now – and I always thought it would be great fun to organise. It happens on the same day in big cities all over the world: people get together and have a wonderful public pillow fight… How awesome is that?”

Initiated by the Urban Playground Movement – a global group which organises ‘free, fun, non-commercial events’ in the hope of replacing ‘passive, non-social, branded consumption experiences such as watching television’ – International Pillow Fight Day is now an annual event. But, says Benjamin, it’s not something that’s ever really happened before on the island. “I think there was a group of Erasmus students who organised something similar a few years ago. But it wasn’t a big thing: just 20 or 30 students out in the city centre, moving from place to place and bashing each other with pillows.”

In contrast, Benjamin and Salah have set out to coordinate an official event, listed on the International Pillow Fight page. “I arrived in Cyprus last April, and the annual date had already passed. Later in the year, the idea came up again in conversation with Salah – he’d been talking about organising a flash mob or something similar – and he was very enthusiastic about the whole pillow fight concept. He loved it! And that’s how it started… We set up a Facebook page and the event quickly went viral…

Although Benjamin himself has never taken part in one of the global pillow fights, he’s very much looking forward to the Nicosia iteration. “I think it’s a very socialising event, something for the whole community. It makes people proactive, gets them out into the open air and away from their screens, and allows you to meet new people. It’s kind of an out-of-the-box idea, I suppose: you’re having fun with a whole load of strangers in the heart of an old city…”

The location, Phaneromeni, was the only place the two organisers considered, Benjamin reveals. “It was the only place in Nicosia that was really appropriate,” he explains. “We definitely needed somewhere in the city centre as that’s where everyone gathers, and Phaneromeni is the biggest space. For me, it was important that we hold the event within the old walls – it’s the most interesting part of Nicosia – the best part I think – and it adds heart to what we’re trying to do.”

With over 500 people already signed up to the Facebook event, and almost 2,000 listing themselves as ‘interested’, April 1 might well turn into a feathery riot. But Benjamin isn’t phased: “We originally invited 200 of our friends before the event went viral,” he says. “But usually about half the people who’ve definitely said they’re coming show up so I don’t expect more than 500 on the day.”

Delightful insouciance aside (Benjamin and co strongly believe that people are basically sensible, and relative order will be easy to maintain despite flying feathers and sharp linen corners!) a few ground rules have been set. Participants are requested to show up in Phaneromeni at 3pm on April 1, where they’ll be welcomed and reminded of the rules of the game: “Soft pillows only, don’t swing at anyone without a pillow or with a camera, remove your glasses before you start, and swing lightly – we don’t want to hurt each other!” says Benjamin. “And then, it’s a blow of the whistle and the games begin!”

With music in the background, and a fair few attendees promising to add to the fun by showing up in their pyjamas, the scene is set for a rollicking good time. “I’m hoping the fight lasts about an hour – from what I’ve seen on YouTube, people tend to break up into groups and go for it,” Benjamin laughs. “And then we can all go for a coffee or something afterwards, while the volunteer clean-up crew do their work. It’s basically good clean fun,” he adds. “There’s no particular aim, no money to be made from this; it’s just about being a child again and really having a great time. Personally, I can’t wait to get going,” he concludes. “I’ve got my pillow all ready. Maybe I’ll even take two!”

International Pillow Fight Nicosia

In Phaneromeni Square at 3pm on April 1. For more information visit the Facebook page ‘International Pillow Fight Nicosia’