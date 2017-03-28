Katie Price is planning a pop comeback

The 38-year-old TV personality has reportedly been in a recording studio working with a team of industry experts to improve her singing voice and the outspoken star intends to release a dance track later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Katie has dreamed of being a pop star her whole life, she didn’t set out to be a Page 3 model.

“People may laugh at the idea of her becoming a singer but she has the determination to make it big. The single is out later this year.”

Katie attempted to crack the charts earlier in her career, making a bid to represent the UK at Eurovision with ‘Not Just Anybody’ in 2005.

And a year later, Katie released a charity single with ex-husband Peter Andre, as the duo covered the Disney classic ‘A Whole New World’ from the film ‘Aladdin’.

Meanwhile, Katie recently blamed her alter ego Jordan for her breaking her self-imposed booze ban at her husband Kieran Hayler’s surprise birthday party.

The star hosted a bash at London nightspot DSTRKT earlier this month to celebrate Kieran reaching the landmark age.

And although she made a vow to not drink for the whole of 2017 on an episode of ‘Loose Women’, Katie did indulge in some cocktails with her man and the other revellers.

She said with a smile: “Katie wasn’t there, Jordan was there! You know what I actually did have a drink, I was arranging Kieran’s surprise 30th.

“Before we went there we tried out the food [at the venue] and tried the cocktails, I tried them because how am I not going to drink them on the night when everyone else is. I did break it but it was for a good occasion.”