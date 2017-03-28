Man suspected of attempted rape in Paralimni remanded

A 22-year-old man was remanded on Tuesday for seven days in connection with the attempted rape of a 23-year-old woman from Paralimni on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested on Monday following a tip off.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, when according to the complaint filed by the 23-year-old, a man tried to rape her in her car outside the home of friends in Paralimni. She told police she had arrived at the house around 11.15pm, and as she was trying to take something from the back seat, a man came up behind her and pushed her into the car.

He then tried to rape her but she managed to fight him off and screamed for help. The attacker then fled, police said.

The woman was taken by her friends to the A&E at Famagusta General Hospital where she was kept in for treatment after sustaining a number of injuries, mainly to her face.