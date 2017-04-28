Triple murder suspect guilty of manslaughter

The Limassol criminal court found Christakis Thoma guilty for manslaughter over the November 2015 murder of brothers Paraschos and Constantinos Dorzis, and Emilios Miltiadous, it was announced on Friday.

The verdict sparked a protest by the victims’ families, who had been hoping for a conviction on premeditated murder charges.

Thoma, 31, killed the two brothers, 19 and 21, and Miltiadous, 24, after they arrived at his father’s restaurant in down-town Limassol demanding explanations from him about his treatment of his former girlfriend.

He became enraged and chased after them when they tried to run away, killing them one by one with a large knife.

The court will hear mitigation arguments on May 15.