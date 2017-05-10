President Anastasiades’ letter delivered to UN secretary-general

Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Kornelios S. Korneliou on Tuesday delivered President Nicos Anastasiades’ letter to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

The letter, which is a little over three pages long, included a document prepared last September by the SG`s Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide containing the 103 open issues of the first day of the implementation of a solution to the Cyprus issue.

According to reports, the letter contained a short assessment of everything that has taken place at the UN-sponsored negotiations for a Cyprus solution, but also referred to the reopening, since the Geneva conference on Cyprus, by the Turkish Cypriot side of issues on which convergences had been achieved.

It also referred to the irrational Turkish demands that alter the aim for a viable and functional bizonal, bicommunal federal solution.

Special reference was made in the letter to Turkey’s behaviour and provocations with the issuing of several Navtex, the illegal Turkish seismic vessel Barbaros set to conduct 3D research in Cyprus exclusive economic zone, and other actions that aim to prevent the Republic of Cyprus from exercising its sovereign rights in its EEZ.

Citing unnamed sources, Anastasiades expressed his readiness and determination to continue with a sincere intention in the negotiations to solve the Cyprus problem, making clear that certain preconditions must be fulfilled for the leaders to return to Geneva, an issue the leaders are expected to discuss at their joint meeting on 17th May.

Meanwhile, the US State Department announced on Tuesday that it recognises Cyprus` right to develop its resources in its EEZ.

Asked to comment on Turkish provocations in the Cypriot EEZ, a State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the “US policy on Cyprus’ EEZ is longstanding – we recognise the Republic of Cyprus’s right to develop its resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone.”

It further said that the State Department continues to “believe the island’s oil and gas resources, like all of its resources, should be equitably shared between both communities in the context of an overall settlement”.

“We continue to discourage actions that increase tensions in the region”, the official added.