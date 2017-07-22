Tourists injured in quad bike crash

Two 23-year-old male tourists were seriously injured – one critically – early on Saturday after the quadbike they were driving had a head-on collision with a car in Ayia Napa.

The accident occurred at 3am police said on Nissi Avenue, when the quadbike of the two tourists had a head on collision with a car driven by a 24-year-old man.

The 23-year-olds, who both suffered brain haemorrhage, were first taken to the Famagusta general hospital, but were later taken to the Nicosia hospital. The driver of the quadbike, is also suffering from neck and pelvis fractures and is in critical condition.