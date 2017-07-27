Horwath DSP Ltd announces new director to the board

Horwath DSP Limited, an accountancy firm offering audit, tax, risk and advisory solutions to a diverse clientele in the local market and abroad, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Director.

As of 23 June 2017, Mrs Anna Pavlidou was appointed as a member of the board of directors of Horwath DSP Ltd. She joined our company in June 2011 and is responsible for audit and the assurance assignments of the firm. Anna holds a degree in Business Administration, with a focus on accounting, from the University of Cyprus. She is a member of the Institute of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC).

Mr Ioannis Demetriades, the Managing Director of Horwath DSP, stated, “We are very proud to announce the addition of Mrs.Pavlidou to our board of directors. Her hard work, dedication and extensive experience are vital to our company’s future and will help to reinforce our position at the forefront of professional service providers.”

Anna Pavlidou had this to say; “Coming together is the beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success!” (as Henry Ford once said). It has always been a privilege to be a member of the Horwath DSP team, and now I am honored to have been offered the opportunity to contribute more in achieving its goals. Horwath DSP is a firm that acknowledges and rewards the contribution of its members, and that I believe is the key to its success.”