State doctors to join nurse A&E strike

State doctors said they will also be taking part in a two-hour strike on Wednesday, staged by nurses after an attack against two of their members at the Nicosia general hospital A&E.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state doctors union Pasyki said it not only supported the strike, scheduled between 12pm and 2pm, but it was also taking part.

“Violent incidents against doctors and nurses in hospitals have become a frequent phenomenon and so far, despite our actions and the employer’s announcements, not one step has been made to stop them,” Pasyki said.

The union stressed that only doctors in A&E departments will be taking part and no lives will be put at risk during the strike.

The latest incident took place early Sunday, at around 1.30am, at the Nicosia general hospital’s A&E department, when a 33-year-old man escorting his father as a patient, reportedly attacked and hurt two female nurses, hurled items in the room and insults at everyone present.

The man – who was reportedly drunk – was angry because he felt staff did not pay due attention to his father.