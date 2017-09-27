State healthcare workers strike over security concerns

State nurses, members of Pasyno union, accompanied by doctors began a two-hour work stoppage at noon to protest over the inability of authorities to prevent attacks against them.

The union announced the strike on Monday after a 33-year-old man who was escorting his father at the Nicosia general hospital’s A&E department attacked two female nurses the previous day. The man – who was reportedly drunk – was angry because he felt staff did not pay due attention to his father.

According to Pasyno, this was the 12th such incident this year in state hospitals without anyone being arrested, while the government has done nothing to prevent them. State doctors said they will join forces with the nurses.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, state doctors union Pasyki said it not only supported the strike, scheduled between 12pm and 2pm, but it was also taking part.

“Violent incidents against doctors and nurses in hospitals have become a frequent phenomenon and so far, despite our actions and the employer’s announcements, not one step has been made to stop them,” Pasyki said.

The union stressed that only doctors in A&E departments will be taking part and no lives will be put at risk during the strike.

Striking nurses and doctors say they are no longer willing to tolerate such behaviour against them and claim that the authorities should have taken the necessary measures long ago, as such instances are not uncommon.

Health minister Giorgos Pamboridis said however that he does not agree with the strike action. Acknowledging that the current regime isn’t working, Pamboridis has issued instructions to procure the services of private security guards to be posted at the high-risk spots that have seen the most such incidents.

He also announced plans to meet the attorney-general in the coming days to kick-start the process of legislating harsher penalties for the perpetrators of such incidents. “It must be taken into account that the assault was against an on-duty health professional, and the penalties must be harsher.”