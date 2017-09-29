Prisoners stage peaceful protest

Inmates at the Nicosia Central Prison staged an impromptu peaceful protest on Friday, following remarks by former prison director Yiorgos Tryfonides earlier in the day.

Speaking on Friday morning, Tryfonides claimed the prison had become a ‘playground’ due to lax discipline, with inmates coming to the ‘unthinkable’ point of beating wardens.

Wardens, he claimed, have told him that they look the other way when they see inmates talking on mobile phones and ‘can’t even enter cells for checks because we get dizzy from the stench of drugs’.

Tryfonides was fired in 2014 amid revelations that inmates had been subjected to degrading treatment, including limited access to hot water to shower and being forced to shave and get a haircut, on his instructions.

His term at the helm of the prison was also marred by an alarming string of inmate suicides in 2013 and 2014.

The protest, which started at 1pm, is a show of solidarity to the prison’s new management.

The inmates deemed Tryfonides’ remarks ‘unacceptable’ and condemned MP Irene Charalambidou’s move to release footage of the beating of a prison warden because it showed inmates’ and other wardens’ faces without their permission.

“In the Tryfonides era we were deprived of visits, water, electricity, food, we had glass separating us during visits, we were denied exercise, school, theatre, had to shave and have our hair cut daily, and torture was going on in wing 4,” the inmates claimed in a statement released to media.

“Today our life in prison is human, the rights Mr Tryfonides deprived us of have been restored, and we are protesting the video MP Irene Charalambidou released because our faces are visible.”

They said that during the previous management’s regime ‘mobile phones and drugs entered the prison by the case-load’.

“Now there is respect of human rights, individual personality and dignity,” the inmates said.