First delivery to enclaved since ‘customs charge’ due Wednesday

Government officials said on Tuesday they are waiting to see the reaction of authorities in the north on Wednesday when the United Nations are due to make their first delivery of supplies to the enclaved since the breakaway regime announced customs duties would be charged on the goods.

Last month authorities in the north announced that as of October 1 it would charge customs duties on goods – drinking water, foodstuff, petrol, medicines – carried by the UN to Greek Cypriots living in the north with the rationale that the enclaved do not need the supplies and sell them to Turkish Cypriots.

The UN described the decision as an “unfortunate” move, noting that delivering humanitarian assistance was based on a broad, long standing agreement between the sides known as Vienna III.

The government said paying taxes to authorities in the north was out of the question.

“UNFICYP remains in contact with the sides regarding the delivery of humanitarian supplies scheduled for Wednesday 4,” the Office of the UNFICYP Spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail.

The peacekeeping force makes humanitarian deliveries to the Maronite communities in the north every other Tuesday, and to the Greek Cypriot communities in the Karpasia peninsula every Wednesday.

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said that Wednesday is the next planned transfer of the aid to the enclaved by the UN.

“We will wait to see what will happen,” he said. He added that the UN are trying to prevent the decision of the breakaway regime from being implemented.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs Fotis Fotiou said he has met an Unficyp official to discuss the matter.

Unficyp, he said, has already received in writing the positions of the breakaway regime as to the new measure on the goods that are to be sent over, which does not apply to pharmaceuticals.

“If this measure is implemented it will cause a chain of problems to the survival of our enclaved,” Fotiou said.

He added that this is a humanitarian issue and that the Turkish Cypriot regime’s decision is in violation of the Vienna III agreement.

‘Foreign minister’ of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state Tahsin Ertugruloglu said last month that the UN convoys are not going to be allowed to carry these supplies because it gives the impression that these people are enclaved in occupied territory.

“And if they continue to take these supplies up to the north, then we’re going to have to charge customs duty that the Greek Cypriots will be forced to pay,” he said.

At the end of the second phase of the Turkish invasion late in August 1974, about 20,000 Greek and Maronite Cypriots living in villages and townships primarily in the Karpasia Peninsula of northeast Cyprus and in villages west of the city of Kyrenia remained behind the ceasefire line.

Only 437 (April 2013) people remain, 328 Greek Cypriots and 109 Maronite Cypriots. These persons are known as the “enclaved”.