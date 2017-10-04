German Defence Minister visits Cyprus

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen will pay a visit to Cyprus today Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the Cyprus Defence Ministry, this is the first visit of a German Defence Minister to Cyprus.

The German Minister will be received by her Cypriot counterpart Christoforos Fokaides in the “ZENON” Coordination Center in the coastal town of Larnaka where delegations from both countries will hold consultations.

Following that, the German official will visit the German contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stationed in the coastal town of Limassol.

