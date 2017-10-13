News podcast: Akel denies it is against private school students entering UCy

October 13th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • We talk at length to Health Minister George Pamboridis about the state of play of the National Health system (GESY);
  • the Interior Minister outlines plans to attract investment in audiovisual productions;
  • Akel denies that it is against allowing pupils from private schools to enter the University of Cyprus

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

