News podcast: Akel denies it is against private school students entering UCy

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- We talk at length to Health Minister George Pamboridis about the state of play of the National Health system (GESY);
- the Interior Minister outlines plans to attract investment in audiovisual productions;
- Akel denies that it is against allowing pupils from private schools to enter the University of Cyprus
