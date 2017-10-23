Former UK beauty queen faked Protaras hotel food-poisoning

Former UK beauty queen faked Protaras hotel food-poisoning

Photos of Rachelle Noon were posted on social media of her having a good time in Cyprus when she was supposed to be suffering from food-poisoning

Former Miss UK Rachelle Noon has been fined by a British court for trying to cheat an insurance company by faking an illness on holiday in Cyprus it was reported on Monday.

According to the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old model was ordered to pay thousands of pounds to tour operator Thomas Cook after a judge ruled her ‘dishonest’.

The paper said that Noon who was crowned Miss United Kingdom Supranational in 2011, and her partner Karl, 31, claimed food at their hotel in Protaras made them so ill they were unable to leave their room.

However, photographs uploaded to the web showed the pair laughing and smiling on a party bus on their way to a wedding.

The judge in the case, which was heard in Liverpool, said Noon “had been acting like a party animal, despite her claims of suffering debilitating illness”, the paper said.

The model had claimed that the food at the hotel “gave her stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting lasting three days”. It was Thomas Cook that found the party photos on social media. They had been uploaded by her mother.

The newspaper said that in one image, Noon, who was pregnant at the time, was wearing a tight white outfit exposing her midriff and hanging out of the open-top bus with two thumbs in the air.

The court dismissed the £4,000 claim and ruled they had been guilty of ‘fundamental dishonesty’. He also ordered them to pay Thomas Cook’s £2,278 legal fees.

The judge also questioned why the couple would board a bus without toilet facilities while suffering diarrhoea, it added.

Noon told the court she was “putting on a brave face”. She also denied she drank alcohol at the wedding and was “only holding the glass to be polite”. Noon had also not sought medical treatment at the time and only asked for compensation months later back in the UK after seeing an ad “for no-win, no-fee lawyers”, the court heard.

British tourists making false claims of food poisoning in an attempt to get “easy money” have cost the Cypriot hotel industry over €5 million in the past two years, the Cyprus Hotels Association (Pasyxe) said earlier this year.

This followed a campaign by the Association of British Travel Agents (Abta) called “Stop Sickness Scams” outlining that since 2013 “there had been more than a 500 per cent increase in the number of compensation claims for holiday sickness.”

According to Abta’s campaign, the spike in travel sickness claims is a result of British legislation clamping down on whiplash claims, which were costing the UK government around £1 billion (€1.1 bn) a year, by capping legal fees law firms on personal injury cases would charge.

As reported in the Telegraph Travel, the typical sum paid out for a sickness claim ranges from £1,000 – £2,000 (€1,136 – €2,273). The threshold for a small claim is £1,000 where costs and legal fees are not recoverable.

The Daily Mail said that until recently Thomas Cook had just paid out on compensation claims as it was cheaper than going to court “but the volume of claims has prompted it to strike back”.

A spokesman for the operator told the paper: ‘It’s clear that the courts are now well aware of the level of dishonesty there is in the holiday illness claims. We will defend ourselves, in court if necessary, from holidaymakers who try to cheat the system.”

 

Rachelle Noon with her partner Karl

 

  • sweet_hooligan

    “Beauty queen” looks more like your average girl in napa puking all over her self and banging a dozen guys during her 5 day holiday

  • Brian Whiffen

    totally discussed, I Have seen much of this over more recent years, another favourite is to threaten the hotel with a bad trip advisor review,, I have seen it myself when absolutely crap reviews have been made for the same hotel and week I was there, false reviewers and this type of low life give the genuine traveller from whatever country a bad name, the no win no claim companies should also be fined for bringing allegations without checking them first, but they work under the premiss the hotel/tour operator will pay to avoid bad publicity

  • Geoffreys

    It mentions Thoms Cook’s legal fees, but no mention of how much the fine was?

    • Colin Evans

      It was a Civil matter, not Criminal. There are no fines if you lose, just pay the costs of the other side.

  • Rissole Bland

    This is the latest scam tried by UK low-life scum after the authorities tightened up on the thousands of false whiplash claims. However, I don’t know if the ambulance chasers now make unsolicited phone calls asking, “did you get the shits on holiday”!

  • jobanana

    The hotel where she stayed should sue her now! SCUM!

  • Paul Smith

    Anastasia Beach Hotel

    • Philippos

      I suppose that their dog crushing incident might make them a choice target for guests scams

  • Mist

    Ask for extradition as this is where she made the claim. 12 months in a Cyprus jail should put a stop to the cheats.

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      This BTW was a civil action which the claimant lost: she is now open to criminal prosecution: In that respect the offence was committed in Britain not in Cyprus, as that is where she made the claim. Let the British courts prosecute and lock them up: why have us taxpayers pay for Trash like her.

      • Mist

        Cyprus courts would not give her a light sentence, UK slap on the wrist.

        • Colin Evans

          On just what basis would you apply to the UK for extradition. Whilst I agree that she is a worthless piece of sh*t, any criminal activity was committed in the UK. There is no criminal act in Cyprus.

  • Douglas

    Confirmation that you can never judge a book by its cover 🙂

  • Paul Smith

    what hotel/? name please

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      Why ask? Is it important? The Claim was ruled fake. Nothing to do with the Hotel. Just another scummy (British) tourist.

      • Paul Smith

        Errm. It is important because the hotel is a central part of the story, right?

        • Colin Evans

          I can only conclude that you read a different report than me.

          • Paul Smith

            Yes, it would appear so. I would like to have known who was being scammed. As the story is about a hotel being scammed.

    • Colin Evans

      For once, it does not matter. The most important thing is that a cheating crook has been found out.

      • Paul Smith

        Of course it matters, the story is about a hotel being scammed. We could at least be told which hotel.

