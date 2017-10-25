Exploring drone technology with a sight to exhibit

Photographers who are interested in having their work speak volumes by being showcased in Gothenburg, Nicosia and Lahore can send their photo-based artwork to the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre (NiMAC) by December 4 for consideration.

NiMAC, the Valand Academy of the Gothenburg University, Hasselblad Centre in Gothenburg, Sweden and the National College of Arts in Lahore, Pakistan are organising the project Drone Vision: Warfare, Surveillance and Protest. This is a two-year research project exploring the affective meanings of drone technologies on photography and human rights. The partnership between the three cities – Gothenburg, Nicosia and Lahore – will result in simultaneous exhibitions that will be held in each of the three participating institutions (Hasselblad Center, NiMAC and Zahour Ul Akhlaq Gallery of the National College of Arts) in Spring 2018.

The exhibitions will present commissioned photo-based artworks that explore drones as mobile cameras and as a new camera consciousness that alters the material groupings through which protest and warfare take place.

Drone Vision: Warfare, Surveillance and Protest is an effort to produce a geography of thinking about drones shaped in part by the proximity and physical distance to drone warfare, the political and ethical implications of the asymmetry of seeing without being seen, and the legal restrictions on civilian drone use within each city and region.

In addition to the commissioned artworks, the view from above the cities of Gothenburg, Nicosia and Lahore will be screened in the galleries as part of the shared inquiry on the geopolitics of vertical space. Audio material from interdisciplinary talks which took place in Gothenburg in 2017 – which explored the impact of drone technology on the way we see – will also be presented.

The three exhibitions will also be brought together as a stand-alone pop-up that will be hosted as a permanent learning resource in each of the three galleries, with all artworks captioned in Swedish, English, Greek and Urdu.

The proposals for the photo-based artwork to be produced for the exhibition should focus on the themes of colonial and counter-colonial uses of drone technology, politics of visibility, vertical geographies of power and assistance, public vs private and proximity vs distance.

The selected artists will receive up to €3,000 each, which should cover all aspects of research and production of the commissioned work.

Proposals should be submitted as a word document or a PDF format film to [email protected] by December 4. Selected participants will be announced by December 18.

