Cyprus in the light of Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan

November 12th, 2017 Cyprus, Letters 16 comments

By Ozay Mehmet

CATALONIA and Iraqi Kurdistan are the latest cases of attempted Unilateral Declarations of Independence (UDI) that shed light on the old CyProb. Each, in its own unique manner, proves one key fact:  that unilateral secession, however strongly backed by neo-national sentiment, is no remedy for settling ethnic conflict. Only an agreed settlement via dialogue offers a viable solution.

These three cases highlight a vital principle: In a democratic space, people’s right of self-determination must be heard, indeed, heeded. Dialogue, a sense of mutual compromise in good faith, should lead to an agreed settlement. A people’s right, especially in a multi-ethnic country, should not be regarded as an unlimited right. Secession cannot be granted unconditionally, nor can it be legitimised by force. Legitimacy requires careful balancing of legal, political and economic consequences for others.

Catalonia is a prosperous part of Spain. Its capital Barcelona is a success story in soccer and tourism and the Catalan people are indeed innovative and productive. Pro-secessionist voices may have a democratic argument against an aggressive central government in Madrid. But, can the Spanish constitution be ignored in order to satisfy the aspirations of these Catalans? The answer must be No. Through dialogue and good-faith compromise, with appropriate incentives from the EU, might produce another case of “velvet divorce” as in former Czechoslovakia.

The case of attempted Kurdish UDI in Northern Iraq is a case of clear opportunism. Buoyed by American support, the Kurdish leader Mesud Barzani over-played his hand. Under the cover of fighting Isis in the US-led coalition, the Kurdish forces in Syria and Iraq extended the geographic boundaries under their effective control. The oil-rich province of Kirkuk, home to Arabs and Turkmen, was to be the economic life-line of an independent Kurdistan following an UDI. The central government in Baghdad, along with powerful neighbours such as Turkey and Iran, joined forces against the Kurdish UDI. When Israel backed Barzani, it looked like a “Second Israel” in the region was only a matter of time. But then, suddenly, Kirkuk was lost to the Iraqi army and Turkey, and Iran threatened economic embargo on the land-locked Kurds. The Kurds’ UDI dreams are dashed, Barzani stepping down as a broken man.

The Turkish Cypriot case of UDI was an act of frustration mixed with opportunism. During 1963/4 to 1974, inter-communal violence erupted after Makarios, the Greek Cypriot president of the Cyprus republic, in 1963 singlehandedly nullified Turkish Cypriot rights in the 1960 Constitution. The UN launched both peace-keeping and peace-making. The UNSG early in 1964 began a mission of good offices to restore constitutionality, but numerous mediation efforts failed. After 1974, when Turkish army landed in Cyprus to prevent Enosis, the UNSG resumed his mediation, this time on a bizonal, bicommunal federal (BBF) power-sharing basis, with no success.

In 1983, the Turkish Cypriot leader, Rauf Denktash declared a UDI. The opportunistic Denktash won approval in Ankara, then under military power, but was condemned by the UN Security Council and the international community. Effectively, the Turkish Cypriot case against the Makarios usurpation of political power in Cyprus has been weakened and the isolation of Turkish Cypriots  has continued ever since. The UNSG’s BBF model failed several times, notably in the referendum of 2004, and in the latest round in July 2017 in Crans-Montana. The Greek Cypriot demands effectively amounted to zero security for TCs.

What emerges from these cases of UDI? Fait accompli actions by politicians like Makarios in 1963, or Denktash in 1983, or the Catalan and Kurdish leadership in 2017 provide no legitimacy for popular neo-nationalist aspirations. Only agreed settlement can do that as result of good-faith negotiations.

But what if dialogue is impossible or inconclusive? Sadly, negotiation in bad faith is possible. Neither can futile negotiations go on forever. The international community must see to it that peaceful resolution results, if not in “first best”, then in ‘second best” solution. In Spain, Madrid should not be supported if it chooses aggression or if it refuses to begin a process of dialogue with the Catalan leadership. As for the Kurds, dialogue with Baghdad is essential in the short-term, leading to regional cooperation in the long-run to accommodate Kurds’ legitimate rights.

In Cyprus, after elections in early 2017, the UNSG might undertake one last attempt to settle the CyProb within an agreed terminal date.  If, however, Greek Cypriot red lines leads to another failure, then the UN must take the lead to end the isolation of the Turkish Cypriots.

 

Ozay Mehmet, Ph.D (Toronto),Senior Fellow, Centre in Modern Turkish Studies,
Distinguished Research Professor, International Affairs (Emeritus),
Carleton University, Ottawa, Ont., Canada

  • i can’t believe the Cyprus Mail, published this tripe, “…..After 1974, when Turkish army landed in Cyprus to prevent Enosis”….

    So why didn’t the Turkish Army leave after they prevented Enosis???

  • Gismo

    Fair comment although I would say that everything Denktash did was in self defence.

  • Gismo

    What is happening in Catalonia is not a bid for freedom from oppression or colonialism but a simple snobby move to exclusivity. Those Catalans urging a break from Spain are in effect continuing the politics of the Spanish civil war and saying that they are somehow superior to the rest of their countrymen because they have the majority of industry and a successful football team. It is not as if there is an ethnic difference or that they are descended from a superior race of intelligent beings who are being frustrated or held back by the rest of the folk on the Iberian peninsular. Micro-Nationalists always invent all sorts of trivial differences and even a language to support their claim to be ‘separate’ or fundamentally different from those around them. It is simple nonsense and a bid for privilege by a minority.

  • antonis/ac

    He doesn’t mention that the Turks are illegally occupying and colonizing northern Cyprus. That the Turks had rejected several Annan Plans, prior to the Greek rejection of Annan V.
    No mention of Galo Plaza’s report.
    Makarios in 1963 merely made a proposal; supported by the British.
    Nothing about Turkey’s plan to partition the island. Deniz, TMT, “death or partition,” “from Turk to Turk.” And I can go on and on.

    This piece of work, is a disgrace and an insult to the academic community. But, it is a well known fact that Turkish studies in North America were promoted and funded by the Turkish government. Its objectives were to defend and cover up Turkey’s crimes and aggression, including the denial of two genocides.

    • Evergreen

      Yours is an utter brutal review alternating with mindless raves.

      • Soho-Knights

        oh sweet Evergreen! why not give us your views on this months pronouncement from Erodgans imam that Turkey will be an Islamic state one day, and that all those who are not Muslims will have to pay a higher tax and pray? hmmm……I am sure that you! would not like to live in that environment! The Turkish people deserve better than Erdogan and his henchmen.

    • Soho-Knights

      Well put! Put simply he speaks with forked tongue!

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    You say …….
    “But what if dialogue is impossible or inconclusive? Sadly, negotiation in bad faith is possible. Neither can futile negotiations go on forever.”
    Yes they can go on forever, if after next years presidential elections Anastasiades is re-elected.You and I know that while he was in opposition he favoured a settlement when he was a YES proponent of the Annan Plan .It all changed when he was nominated to stand as president by his party DISY.He realisid that to win the presidential elections he had to ‘change camps’.He is now a stalwart of the ‘no settlement ‘ camp.He is no different than Nicolas Papadopoullos.In fact they might even cooperate at next years elections just to prevent an AKEL backed candidate winning.
    I am sure you don’t see any other solution other than the present 54 year old ‘status quo’ being cemented.In simple parlance – PARTITION.

    • Soho-Knights

      I would rather wait and see what the Kurds will do next?

  • Paranam Kid

    “Neither can futile negotiations go on forever. The international community must see to it that peaceful resolution results, if not in “first best”, then in ‘second best” solution.”

    Beautiful words, but idealistic & unrealistic. The Palestinians are a case in point. The international community has done nothing for them, has not even been able to enforce its own rulings.

    • Soho-Knights

      It is in the interest of the West to keep chaos fermenting!

      • Paranam Kid

        Absolutely. The thing is that that chaos is only bringing the West terrorism is its own countries, nothing else, despite what they want people to believe. And when terrorism results as a blowback, the Muslims are blamed. The West never ever questions its own policies & behaviour.

  • ROC.

    This Article is trash and bias and shame on CM allowing to print, what lets the cat out the bag is simple this authors blame on the GC’s here is his quote

    “If, however, Greek Cypriot red lines leads to another failure, then the UN must take the lead to end the isolation of the Turkish Cypriots.”

    I do not see anything mentioned about the unacceptable demands placed on ROC by the Tc’s and Turkey

    The Word “Fail” is a two way word, this author directs it to the greeks fault. plus he need to get it right that
    ” Isolation ” is something that the Tc’s have chosen they proclaim their illegal state so one cannot have the cake and eat it too, and he fails to mention the influx of the anatolian’s in Cyprus at the expense of the TC’s
    demise.

    Quite franky this article is a Bias towards Tc’s its all BS and shame on CM for printing it.

    • Soho-Knights

      Lets be honest here! CM is doing its job, by provoking interest. It is no better than a ‘hooker’ drawing the punters in, but not talking about the real issues. Erdogan is a megalomaniac and the recent claim by his imam that Turkey will one day be an Islanic state, whereby non muslims will have to pay a higher tax and be forced to pray. This statement is a significant indication of things to come!

  • Evergreen

    A well written article with a very prudent analysis.

    • Soho-Knights

      You are so right! A well written article, full of delusion and falsehoods! Ignoring the Intrusion and Intransigence and Illegality of Turkey’s continued occupation.

