President heads to Brussels for European Council Summit

President Nicos Anastasiades will leave for Brussels on Wednesday where he will participate in the European Council summit to be held on December 14 and 15.

On the sidelines of the summit Anastasiades will meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The summit will address issues related to EU defence with the launch of the Permanent Structural Cooperation (Pesco), social issues, education, culture and foreign policy developments.

On the evening of December 14 the EU leaders are scheduled to discuss immigration during a working dinner.

The 27 EU members will have a working breakfast with the subject of the Eurozone on the following day.

Issues related to Brexit and progress in EU negotiations with the UK are also on the agenda.

President Anastasiades will be accompanied by Deputy Government Spokesman Viktoras Papadopoulos.