President heads to Brussels for European Council Summit

December 12th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

President heads to Brussels for European Council Summit

President Nicos Anastasiades will leave for Brussels on Wednesday where he will participate in the European Council summit to be held on December 14 and 15.

On the sidelines of the summit Anastasiades will meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The summit will address issues related to EU defence with the launch of the Permanent Structural Cooperation (Pesco), social issues, education, culture and foreign policy developments.

On the evening of December 14 the EU leaders are scheduled to discuss immigration during a working dinner.

The 27 EU members will have a working breakfast with the subject of the Eurozone on the following day.

Issues related to Brexit and progress in EU negotiations with the UK are also on the agenda.

President Anastasiades will be accompanied by Deputy Government Spokesman Viktoras Papadopoulos.

Print Friendly
  • SuzieQ

    The Christmas market in Brussels is brilliant. I expect the President will find a little time for shopping, although his financial declaration shows he’s Baron Hard up.

    • Evergreen

      Haha true😃😅

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close