January 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Car stolen from rental shop

A €17,000 vehicle was stolen from outside a car rental shop in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a report filed to police.

Between 1:30am and 7:20am, the car rental store in Paphos was broken into and a car key was stolen, police said in a statement.

According to the shop owner, the culprits then used the key to steal a grey Ford Focus, worth around €17,000 with registration number plates MTP093.

The vehicle was parked outside the store and the culprits drove off.

Paphos police continue investigations.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Do not be surprised if it is cannibalised for spares –

  • Cydee

    Let’s hope it isn’t being used to commit further crimes.

