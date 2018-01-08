Footballers say not given copies of their contracts

Complaints centering on allegations of irregularities with regards to footballer’s contracts have been sent to the Cyprus’ footballers association PASP, it emerged on Monday.

In an announcement from PASP, local as well as foreign footballers, it said, have complained that they do not have in their possession an original or even a copy of the contract they signed with their respective clubs, which is a violation of existing legislation, the association said.

PASP has called on all footballers and their agents to be fully informed on the legislation regarding the signing of contracts with their respective football teams.

PASP’s announcement said: “We have received numerous complaints from our members that they have not been given duly-signed contracts by their teams and we call upon our members and their agents who are entitled by law to have either the original or a copy duly signed by the club’s authorised representatives – usually the president and secretary – with the official club seal.”

“The refusal to grant original contracts and any supplementary agreements is a violation of the law and all signed agreements must be issued in triplicate, one copy for each party, federation-player-club,” it added.

PASP has already received a notification from FIFPro, the worldwide representative organisation for 65,000 professional footballers, that they would inform and warn member countries with players who intend to sign a contract in Cyprus of the irregularity.

It also calls on agents to contact the legal department of PASP for further clarifications before entering into any agreement.