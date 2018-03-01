Hope for children wins award

The Hope For Children CRC Policy Centre was awarded the National Energy Globe Award 2017 at an event on Thursday evening.

Joseph Varughese, chief executive officer of the organisation and inaugurator of the project received the prize for creating a sustainable living environment for children.

The aim of the project is to promote the institution of foster care through the identification, evaluation, training and long-term monitoring and support of candidate foster parents. The social welfare services, as the legal representative of the unaccompanied minors, will undertake the placement of unaccompanied minors in approved foster families.

The prize was awarded by Austrian Ambassador Eva Maria Ziegler and Austrian Trade Commissioner and Head of the Commercial Department of the Austrian Embassy Gerd Dueckelmann-Dublany.

“By promoting environmentally-friendly habits, Hope for Children gives children the necessary sense of purpose and responsibility,” the Austrian Trade Commissioner said, speaking at the awards ceremony.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Director of the Water Development Department, Charalambos Hadjipakkos, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment and the President of Cyprus Business Association Nicos Kyriakides.

The goal of the award is to present successful sustainable projects to a broad audience and to demonstrate that for many environmental problems feasible solutions already exist. Projects which conserve and protect resources or that employ renewable energy can participate.

Projects can be entered by individuals as well as companies, organizations, and public authorities.