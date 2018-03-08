The US recognises Cyprus’ right to develop EEZ resources

The United States recognises the right of Cyprus to develop the resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone, and discourages any actions or rhetoric that increase tensions in the region, a State Department official has said.

The official did not comment directly on Turkish threats regarding the arrival of a research vessel belonging to US company ExxonMobil in the region.

In a statement, the official said “the US policy on Cyprus’ EEZ is longstanding and has not changed: the United States recognises the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop its resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone.

“We continue to believe the island’s oil and gas resources, like all of its resources, should be equitably shared between both communities in the context of an overall settlement. We discourage any actions or rhetoric that increase tensions in the region,” the State Department official added.

Last month, Turkish warships twice blocked a vessel bound for drilling activities in Cyprus’ EEZ block 3 on behalf of Italian energy company ENI.

The Cyprus government and the consortium of companies ExxonMobil Corporation and Qatar Petroleum have signed an exploration and production sharing contract for Block 10.