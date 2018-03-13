Scammers using Larnaca municipality name for funds

Scammers have been deceiving the public out of funds by pretending to be the Larnaca municipality, a municipal announcement said on Tuesday.

A complaint was filed with the police regarding the issue. The municipality said that scammers are using the name of the city and its mayor to collect funds from the public.

The announcement said the municipality “is not running any fundraisers and any member of the public that notices or is a victim of such actions, should file a complaint with police.”

The municipality that any fundraiser held in its name is illegal.