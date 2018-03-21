Speaking out loud

Not many people like standing in front of an audience and speaking, but judging from the success of public speaking competitions in previous years, many people want to enhance communication and leadership skills while taking part or attending the Toastmasters Public Speaking Competition.

This year, the Toastmasters International Speech contest and Speech Evaluation contest will take place on Saturday at 10am at the European University of Cyprus. The participants will be competing for the Toastmasters Best Speaker award. Winners of the Nicosia contests will then compete at the Division level in Genoa this April, with those triumphing there proceeding to the District level contests in Athens in May.

The Nicosia event will also include workshops on leadership development and communication skills.

Keynote speaker at the event will be Christina O’Neill, who works at Inspiration 7, an organisation that inspires other organisations, teams and people to create, blossom and grow.

She designs and delivers seminars in the form of inspirational training, workshops and facilitation meetings in an effort to enable growth and development. She works with private companies in Cyprus and the Middle East, mainly Kuwait.

Contestants for both the International Speech contest and Evaluation Contest are all members of the Toastmasters clubs of Cyprus and Greece – which are part of the wider global network of Toastmasters International.

Toastmasters AreaG5 Spring Contest

Public speaking competition. March 24. Auditorium Beta, European University, Nicosia. 10am-3.30pm. Tel: 99-583465