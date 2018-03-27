EU says summit with Turkey provides no answers to concerns

March 27th, 2018 featured, FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 2 comments

EU says summit with Turkey provides no answers to concerns

Brave faces in front of the camera: Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, European Council President Donald Tusk, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

European Union leaders said talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday offered no answers to a long list of concerns including over Turkey’s intervention in Syria and the jailing of journalists at home.

At a summit that host Bulgaria described as “charged with great tension”, the bloc vowed to keep funds flowing for a refugee deal with Ankara, but disappointed Turkish demands for deeper trade ties or visa-free travel to Europe.

Despite criticism from European governments of what many view as Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism, EU leaders left the door open to Turkey’s stalled bid for membership to the bloc, but said only he could act to remove the obstacles to accession.

“I raised all our concerns, as you know it was a long list”, European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters after the talks held in the Black Sea port city of Varna.

“If you are asking me if we achieved some solutions or compromises – my answer is: no,” he added. “Our position is clear – only progress on these issues will allow us to improve EU-Turkey relations, including the accession process”.

Erdogan, who has alarmed the West with a massive purge since a failed coup attempt in July 2016, remains an important ally in the U.S.-led NATO alliance, the fight against Islamic militants and as a destination for many Syrians fleeing war.

Turkey shares borders with Iraq and Syria as well as influence with Russia in the Black Sea region, but the EU is still its biggest foreign investor and trading partner.

EU leaders cited these geostrategic interest as common ground for greater cooperation with Turkey, despite differences.

“While our relationship is going through difficult times, in areas where we do cooperate, we cooperate well,” Tusk told reporters.

STRATEGIC PARTNERS

Over a two-hour dinner of “Slav salad”, turbot fished from the Black Sea and local wines, Erdogan said he pressed EU counterparts for progress in talks on letting Turks visit Europe without visas and a deeper customs union.

“We hope to have left the difficult times with the EU behind”, Erdogan said. “Turkey and the EU are long-term strategic partners. It would be a serious mistake for the bloc to push Turkey out of its enlargement politics”.

Only on Erdogan’s plea for EU funds under a March 2016 deal to take in migrants fleeing the country’s war did the bloc’s leaders convey their full support.

However, on the issue of Turkey’s membership negotiations, which began in 2005, then stalled for five years and have now effectively collapsed, they seemed to be talking past each other.

Brussels considers the EU membership bid a separate process focused on rule of law, press freedoms and economic reforms. EU officials say Turkey’s post-coup crackdown on civil rights has taken it further from complying with EU membership.

Objections to Turkey’s military sweep northwest into Syria’s Afrin region and a standoff over Mediterranean gas with EU members Greece and Cyprus have added to grievances.

Erdogan has also made more foes in Europe in the past year over what some view as hostile rhetoric, including comparing the Dutch and German governments to Nazis, with some calling for an end to accession talks.

Print Friendly
  • Vaso

    It seems that Turkey has made no progress in the last 1,000 years in their human rights, in their actions against neighbours, in their bullying tactics, in their ambitions for power & land or in their diplomacy!
    As a small piece of gossip I was talking to my daughter last night whose friend works in the European Parliament. Apparently the rumour around the EP was that at one of the side gatherings Jean Claude Juncker got a little tipsy (and we all know he likes his drink) and whispered something to someone which was overheard. Loosely translated from French it was something like “the Earth will stop and reverse around the Sun before Turkey joins the EU”. It’s only gossip mind you and it cannot be verified but well what’s that saying: you will get the truth from drunks and children!

  • Pullaard

    Why are none of us surprised.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close