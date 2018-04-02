FF Group to bring its renowned Sport, Fashion and Jewellery Brands on board at Nicosia Mall

With Links of London, Calvin Klein Jeans, Nike, Collective and Folli Follie already signed and ready to occupy premium retail spaces, anticipation is building around Nicosia Mall’s exciting, fashion forward line-up of brands.

Nicosia Mall, the island’s newest and largest shopping destination is gathering momentum, as its highly awaited opening is approaching. Set to open its doors to the public in November 2018, Nicosia Mall will house a superb selection of iconic fashion brands. The latest to be announced include the coveted brands Links of London, Folli Follie, Calvin Klein, Nike and Collective, from FF Group’s dynamic portfolio.

Yoram Kedem, General Manager of Nicosia Mall commented, “Having the FF Group brands come on board at Nicosia Mall is a huge honor as we are well aware of the huge draw the Group’s brands have on dedicated followers of fashion. We are ecstatic that our visitors will now be able to access their favorite FF Group brands right here at Nicosia Mall.

“FF Group will be bringing their own Folli Follie and Links of London jewellery brands to the mall as well as an exceptional array of global fashion brands including G-Star Raw, Scotch & Soda, Converse, Nike, Franklin & Marshall, UGG, Ted Baker, Juicy Couture, many more, through its Collective multi-brand concept store, in addition to the Group’s standalone Calvin Klein Jeans store.”

As a global leading force in fashion with a presence in 31 countries and operations spanning from jewellery, watches and accessories to the edge of full-fashion, shoppers can expect a world-class shopping experience at the new Nicosia Mall retail spaces that will house FF Group’s brands.

Nicosia Mall is set to become the destination of choice for the latest from the world of fashion, so watch this space for more reveals from the Nicosia Mall team.

About the brands:

Folli Follie

Affordable luxury is at the heart of the brand’s philosophy, which offers a full rounded fashion concept though a varied range of jewelry, watches, bags, and other fashion accessories.

Links of London

An award-winning, iconic jewellery brand for women and men with an international presence, Links of London takes inspiration from its metropolitan home, capturing London’s wit, spirit and heart. Imaginative design, uncompromised craftsmanship and the use of the finest materials are at the core of the brand, which is renowned for its timeless yet contemporary pieces.

Calvin Klein Jeans

Calvin Klein Jeans is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals with a flair for both contemporary and minimalistic aesthetics. Its offering includes fashion essentials as well as its iconic underwear collections. The first Calvin Klein Jeans shop in Cyprus will open its doors this November and is set to captivate the island’s fashion followers.

Nike

A sports apparel pioneer, Nike needs no introductions. From street fashion to sportswear and equipment, Nike is a household name and a leader in its field.

Collective

A truly distinct multi-brand concept store, that houses some of the most coveted names in the fashion industry such as Converse, Ted Baker and Juicy Couture, offering a comprehensive collection of urban apparel.