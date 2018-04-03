Diko stalwart’s dismissal made official

Antigoni Papadopoulou, a central figure in Diko, lost an appeal at the disciplinary council on Tuesday over a previous decision to remove her from the party.

Papadopoulou spent decades with the party but was one of the dozens of party members who appeared to have incurred Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos’ wrath after he lost the presidential elections and began a purge removing several members.

On February 5, she was written off the party’s books but she went on to appeal the decision on February 20 where she said she would follow all legal avenues she could.

Her lawyer argued that the procedure for dismissing party members had been illegal and aimed at targeting traditional members of Diko.

During the presidential elections, several Diko members openly campaigned against their own leader and in favour of Anastasiades.