April 12th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Apostolides’ killer tried to kill himself, reports say

The scene where Apostolides' body was found Photo: Kibris

A Turkish national who confessed to killing a Greek Cypriot in the breakaway state in the north of Cyprus tried to hang himself in his cell in Turkey, reports said Thursday.

Other inmates alerted the guards who intervened and saved 22-year-old Erdinc Senturk’s life. The suspect was rushed to hospital where he is said to be in good condition. He will, however, be put in the care of a psychiatrist, Turkish Cypriot media reported.

The 22-year-old is held in the city of Yalova, near the eastern coast of the Sea of Marmara, after admitting to killing Solomos Apostolides, 65, at the end of last month.

Apostolides’ body had been found days later in a forest area near the Kyrenia to Kythrea road. A port-mortem determined he had died from heavy trauma to the head that caused cerebral haemorrhage.

Apostolides, a frequent visitor of the north, was last seen leaving a casino in the north with Senturk.

Senturk reportedly departed for Turkey the next day.

He later surrendered to police in Yalova saying he had beaten Apostolides after he tried to molest him but was unaware he had died.

