April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Hezbollah launches deepest attack into Israel since Gaza war

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: lebanon's hezbollah supporters carry a flag and a picture of hezbollah leader sayyed hassan nasrallah during a rally marking al quds day, in beirut's southern suburbs
Hezbollah supporters carry a flag and a picture of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a rally in Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Tuesday it had launched a drone attack against Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre, in its deepest strike into Israeli territory since the Gaza war began.

The Israeli military said it had no knowledge of any of its facilities being hit by Hezbollah, but had said earlier on Tuesday that it intercepted two “aerial targets” off Israel‘s northern coast.

Hezbollah said it acted in retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack killing one of its fighters. The group published what appeared to be a satellite photo, with the location of the strike symbolized by a flash with a red circle around it that sat halfway between Acre and Nahariyya to the north.

Israeli airstrikes killed two Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, the military said earlier on Tuesday. Hezbollah later confirmed the death of one of its fighters, Hussein Azkoul, but provided no further details.

A separate Israeli strike overnight Monday to Tuesday killed a fighter in Hezbollah’s elite unit, Radwan Forces, the military said, though Hezbollah has not confirmed his death.

Since October, Israeli strikes have killed about 270 Hezbollah fighters as well as about 50 civilians. Hezbollah’s rocket and drone fire has killed about a dozen Israeli soldiers and half as many civilians. The shelling has displaced tens of thousands on each side.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Aboriginal spears snatched by British in 1770 to return to Australia

Reuters News Service

Russia to intensify strikes on Western weapons in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Israel military strikes northern Gaza in heaviest shelling in weeks

Reuters News Service

UN rights chief ‘horrified’ by mass grave reports containing hundreds of bodies at Gaza hospitals

Reuters News Service

At least five migrants die in attempt to cross English Channel, French police says

Reuters News Service

Israel yet to show evidence UNRWA staff are members of terrorist groups, review finds

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign