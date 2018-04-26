New hospital planned for Athienou

The contracts for the construction of the new hospital in Athienou at a cost of €1,770,000 plus VAT were signed on Wednesday at the offices of the public works department in Nicosia, Athienou municipality said in a statement on Thursday.

The contract, which provides for the design, construction and maintenance of the hospital, has a time frame of 20 months. Within six months the project plans are expected to be prepared and approved.

According to the statement Athienou municipality will contribute €200,000 during the 12-year maintenance period.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Athienou Mayor Kyriakos Kareklas by the head of the public works department Chrystalla Malloupas and the head of the successful bidder Kounas Brothers Ltd, Stylianos Kounas.