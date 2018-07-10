Psychedelic feel at Ayios Sozomenos

The psychedelic stoner, rock festival Into the Limbo will celebrate its seventh run this year with local and international bands from France, Russia and Israel on Saturday.

The abandoned village of Ayios Sozomenos in the Nicosia district will come alive once more with a festive feel from 6pm all the way to 1am. The line-up includes Glowsun from France, The Re-Stoned from Russia, Heavy Stone from Israel and local bands Crash ‘N’ Burn and Arcadian Child.

Glowsun really kicked off in 2015 when the record label Buzzville Records signed up the trio – Johan Jaccob (guitar and vocals), Ronan Chiron (bass) and Fabrice Cornille (drums). The band’s first album The Sundering was released in 2008. This brought the band recognition from many European countries and got their act on the road. Two more albums followed, along with lots of touring and performing next to names like Fatso Jetson and Atomic Bitchwax.

The Re-Stoned are an instrumental psychedelic rock, stoner rock, doom and hard rock band from Moscow. The story of the band started in 2008 when lya Lipkin and Vladimir Nikulin invited drummer Andrei Pankratov to form a hard-stoner-rock trio. It was, as Ilya said, “a return to the music I’ve always listened to and loved to play”. The band really does beat its own drum as it does not follow the tradition of being fronted by a lead singer, following the completely instrumental path. Ten CDs later and the band is very much considered to be one of the most welcomed and popular live acts among the Russian classic rock revivalists.

Heavy Stone, from Tel Aviv, are Ehud Danan on guitar and vocals, Aviran Haviv on bass and vocals and Dan Deutsch on drums. The band was formed in 2014 and has been rocking and rolling ever since.

Now the local bands. Crash ‘N’ Burn, from Nicosia, are Chris Zacharopoulos on guitars, Giorgos Nikolaou on bass, Petros Koutzis on vocals and Antonis Georgiadis on drums. The heavy rock band’s influences from Black Sabbath and Nightstalker are pretty obvious when you listen to their music or watch them perform around the island.

The second local band of the night will be Arcadian Child. This newly formed band – they have been together just over a year now – are four lads from Limassol who “deliver resonating psychedelia blended with ambience, hallucinogenic patterns and cathartic eruptions,” according to the band’s Facebook page. Even though the band has not been rocking for very long, their debut album Afterglow came out in October 2017. It was well received by the growing neophyte audience on the island and a fan base began to grow. The band is currently working on its second studio album, which is planned to be released this November.

Into the Limbo 2018

Music festival with a number of bands. July 14. Agios Sozomenos, Nicosia. 6pm-1am. € 12/15. https://www.facebook.com/events/955119837979431/