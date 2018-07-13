Hot and sunny weekend ahead 

July 13th, 2018

People should brace themselves for another hot and sunny weekend with temperatures which are above normal for this time of the year.

On Friday the top temperature will be 39C inland, and it is expected to be even hotter on Saturday. By Monday the weather will be back to normal for this time of year, around 37C.

Cooler weather is forecast for the west coast on Friday, maximum 32C, and in the mountains, 31C. In other coastal areas the highest temperature will be 35C.

According to the Met office, at night it will cool down to 25C in most areas and 19C in the higher mountains.

  • Douglas

    Poor lady looks very lonely,it’s not Coral Bay for sure as that looks more like like sardines squashed all together on the beach:)

  • Kyrenia

    CM. That file photo is so rubbish. I think I could do better with my eyes shut!

    • Mist

      Could be from the CTO to promote the space available on the beaches (because tourists stopped coming)?

      • Neroli

        Good one Mist!

