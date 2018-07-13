Hot and sunny weekend ahead 

People should brace themselves for another hot and sunny weekend with temperatures which are above normal for this time of the year.

On Friday the top temperature will be 39C inland, and it is expected to be even hotter on Saturday. By Monday the weather will be back to normal for this time of year, around 37C.

Cooler weather is forecast for the west coast on Friday, maximum 32C, and in the mountains, 31C. In other coastal areas the highest temperature will be 35C.

According to the Met office, at night it will cool down to 25C in most areas and 19C in the higher mountains.