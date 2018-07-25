Cabinet approves €10m in aid for Greece

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a €10m aid to Greece as assistance for those affected by the deadly fires near Athens.

The government will also coordinate a collection campaign and appealed to private individuals, groups and companies that are collecting funds to deposit them in special accounts set up by the state treasury.

“The government express their deepest sorrow, condolences for the victims, hope for locating persons that are still missing and wishes for the recovery of those injured,” government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou said.

He added that cabinet, as a sign of solidarity of the Cypriot people to Greeks, approved a €10m aid to Greece.

The money will be deposited in a special account the state treasury will open at the Central bank of Cyprus and commercial banks.

The government also called on the business world but also members of the public that wish to also contribute, to deposit donations to those accounts. Further details will be announced shortly.

It also urged organised groups that aim at organising fund-raising events for the same cause, to also deposit the money they will collect, if they wish to, to those accounts.

The overall amount that will be collected will be given to projects and actions for the relief and support of the victims, following consultations with the Greek government.