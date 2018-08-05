Brush fire prompted evacuation of Polis campsite in early hours

A fire that prompted the evacuation of the campsite on Dasoudi beach in Polis, Paphos, and threatened two homes, was extinguished around 4am Sunday, the fire service announced.

Initial investigations showed the fire was started deliberately and police are investigating.

The fire started at the edge of the river bed around 12.30am and was brought under control at 3.30am and fully put out by 4am.

Campers and affected residents were evacuated by civil defence to the beach and a marine patrol boat was ready to take them to safety if the need arose, according to the fire service. Around 1.5 hectares of wild vegetation and eucalyptus trees was destroyed.

Five fire trucks from Paphos and the wider district were involved in the operation, ten fire trucks from the forestry department, one from the game fund and one from the district administration. Over 40 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.