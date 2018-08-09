Recycling bins installed in Limassol

Rubbish bins that allow users to separate what they throw away into different recycling categories have been installed by the Limassol Municipality along the beaches in the Molos area.

Fourteen general waste bins and nine recycling bins were placed in three locations along the Akti Olympion Beach: at the square of the old Theodosiou storage area, at Enaerios square, and opposite the GSO.

The Limassol Municipality said the bins have been installed as part of efforts to modernise and upgrade the municipality’s services to better serve the public.