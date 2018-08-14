Our View: Cyprus’ fears over migrant scheme are justified

GOVERNMENT reservations over Cyprus being included among EU member-states where processing centres for refugees and migrants arriving on Union soil would operate are perfectly understandable. It could make the island, which already has more than its fair share of asylum seekers, a first port of call for many more economic migrants and refugees.

No decisions have been taken yet, but the idea was included in a ‘concept paper’, based on the conclusions of the June 28 European Council on migration, and was not officially given to Cyprus, although it was directly affected. The ‘concept paper’ envisaged the establishment of ‘controlled centres’ in EU member states in the Mediterranean, conveniently leaving out the eastern European countries that strongly oppose taking any refugees or asylum seekers.

There is no agreed EU policy, with Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia taking a hard line and refusing to attend last June’s mini summit on migration that aimed at agreeing to share the burden of hosting asylum seekers. With these countries, plus Austria, refusing to accept any third world migrants, why should Mediterranean countries be expected to develop processing centres for migrants that half the member-states have made very clear they would not accept?

In the end, the migrants would stay in the Mediterranean countries because no other EU country would be willing to take them. Even in Germany, the desired destination of most refugees and asylum seekers, there is now strong political opposition to accepting more migrants. The EU is offering to pick up the bill for processing centres, its budget set to cover infrastructure and operational costs as well as offer €6,000 per person relocated.

The weakness of the plan is that Mediterranean countries would find nowhere to relocate them and will end up as the hosts. Last year Cyprus had the second highest, after Greece, number of asylum seekers per million population in the EU. In the first three months of 2018 it was top with 1,551 asylum applicants per million population. These numbers would swell if Cyprus had processing centres, which would become ever-expanding detention camps, given the inability to relocate asylum seekers.

Interior minister Constantinos Petrides was correct to express reservations about the centres, “especially in the absence of an automatic mechanism for distributing asylum seekers.” And he was right, in comments made to the Sunday Mail, to point out the need for “a holistic approach and not one that deals with the issues in piecemeal fashion.”

It is unacceptable for Mediterranean countries to be lumbered with the migration problem, while eastern European states toe an uncompromising anti-immigration line.