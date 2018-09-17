The beauty of the Telethon

There are many new stories out there for kids but there is nothing like a classic to provide them with life lessons while also ensuring entertainment for the whole family.

The story of Beauty and the Beast, performed at the Satiriko Theatre on Saturday, will give kids the chance to learn about what beauty really means, while also teaching them the importance of helping people in need.

Meet Belle and the Beast, along with talking clocks and teacups, in a magical world where everything is possible. This world will also give everyone who is helped by the Telethon to believe in a bit of magic too.

Beauty and the Beast

Performance based on the famous fairytale with all proceeds going to Telethon. September 22. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. 3pm. €10.

In Greek. Tel: 22-312940