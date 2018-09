A 49-year-old man is in hospital after allegedly being physically assaulted by a 42-year-old in Paphos.

According to the victim, at around 2am on Tuesday, the younger man assaulted him, injuring him on various parts of his body.

The victim was transferred to the emergency department of the Paphos general hospital where he was treated for a fracture in his left rib and has remained there for treatment.

Kouklia police are investigating.