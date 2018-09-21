UNic to establish veterinary school

The University of Nicosia has reached an agreement with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) to create Cyprus’ first veterinary school.

The new initiative aims to deliver two new bachelor degrees in Veterinary Medicine in Cyprus. The university anticipates that its first class will commence in September 2020 with students choosing between a five-year course and a four-year accelerated course.

The agreement was confirmed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two universities in London by professor Andreas Charalambous, Executive Dean of the University of Nicosia Medical School, and Professor Stuart Reid CBE, Principal of the RVC.

This new agreement draws on the RVC’s position as one of the world’s leading veterinary institutions, and its 227-year track record in research, education and clinical service. The two universities will form a working committee with the aim of promoting and developing the relationship that will steer the new initiative.

Work will be carried out in Nicosia, with support from the RVC, to create a centre of excellence to address issues related to animal health, genetic improvement of livestock, links between the health of animals and humans, the improvement of food safety, and animal welfare.