Wife of freed child molester says she too was his victim

The wife of the child molester freed earlier this month requested on Tuesday, via her lawyer, to not be prosecuted for her involvement in the case of sexual abuse of a minor, claiming that she was also a victim of her husband.

The victim’s lawyer Simou Angelides sent a letter to President Nicos Anastasiades on September 17 asking for a re-examination of the case of sexual abuse of a minor to prosecute the wife for her active involvement in the events for which her husband was convicted.

“My client had, from the onset, filed specific charges and complaints against not only the perpetrator but also his spouse, who, for unknown reasons, has until this day not been charged despite her active involvement,” Angelides said.

According to Angelides, even though police investigations into the case in 2013 found no evidence to charge the child molester’s wife, the court ruling issued in December 2016 by Larnaca district prosecutor Evi Georgiou Antoniou found that the wife, who works as a schools officer, was also responsible as she was aware of and was actively involved in the sexual abuse of the minor.

Lawyer of the wife Lefkos Kyriakides responded to this request for re-examination on Monday through a letter to Attorney General Costas Clerides, asking him to refrain from going ahead with procedures that may lead to the spouse’s prosecution, claiming that she also a victim of her husband’s behaviour.

In his letter to the AG, Kyriakides wrote: “Upon the request of my client, wife of the child molester, and school officer, I am contacting you in order to inform you of my client’s anger, bitterness and indignation regarding the strong characterisations attributed to her, those of being an accomplice to the criminal offences committed by her husband.

“She is also a victim of her husband’s criminal behaviour… and I call on all of you to protect her because her health has been shaken,” Kyriakides continued. He added that should his client be prosecuted, this would constitute “an abuse of process.”

The child molester’s early release earlier this month on the basis of a general presidential pardon caused a widespread public outcry.

The man, who had been sentenced to three years in jail for molesting his neighbours’ daughter, 16 at the time, was due to be released on March 29, 2019. Following the presidential pardon, he was released on September 9 and returned to the same neighbourhood as his victim – now an adult – who was not however informed of his release.

The authority that monitors convicted child molesters said last week it would seek a court order after it emerged he had been released without supervision, while he will be monitored by a state psychologist on a weekly basis as well as welfare officers. Police have also been asked to ensure the victim is protected.

Anastasiades has been heavily criticised over the early release which was made possible by criteria that only exclude convicts who had committed sexual offences against minors up to the age of 13 from early release. The criteria had come into effect days after Anastasiades was re-elected.