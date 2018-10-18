Cobalt grounding a certainty after failure to secure funds

Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou said Thursday grounded Cobalt Air had been called repeatedly before the licensing authority in recent days to provide information regarding its financial situation after it had been determined that it was having trouble.

Speaking after a crisis meeting at the ministry, Anastasiadou said the company had been asked to provide information about its programmes and plans to fund its flight schedule.

“The company had asked us for some time to find funding to tackle its financial problems,” the minister said.

Cobalt failed to secure funding and was forced to announce the suspension of its operation at midnight Wednesday.

“I can’t say it was a surprise but the company could have informed us earlier, especially yesterday (Wednesday),” she said.

“If Cobalt had not announced it we would have done so because we had given them a deadline to submit a financial statement.”

Cobalt was given until Monday but seeing how bad its finances were, the ministry asked for information sooner, she added.

Anastasiadou said the company had asked the finance ministry for assistance but it was told that state aid would be a violation of EU law.

The minister said Cobalt did not have any safety issues.

She added that all airlines registered in Cyprus were monitored and it did not appear that any others have similar problems.

“At the moment they are in good condition and that is why they operate. If there is a similar problem we will deal with it,” she said.

“We followed the law and EU regulation that affords a company time to correct a situation and we gave it this opportunity,” she said.

Cobalt’s collapse left some 280 staff in limbo.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said her ministry will provide them with the support they needed.

In a written statement, Emilianidou expressed her support to the workers who lost their jobs and pledged to be on their side as regards unemployment benefits and help to find work.