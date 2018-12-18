Lute has second meetings with the two leaders, will return early next year  

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday met UN envoy Jane Holl lute at the presidential palace for their second meeting during her current visit to the island.

She was then meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci. The aim is to work out terms of reference that would allow a new round of Cyprus talks to go ahead.

After the meeting at the palace, Government Spokesman. Prodromos Prodromou told reporters that consultations continued “in a productive environment”.

“The president discussed with Ms Lute with a view to formulating the terms of reference to restart negotiations. The discussion will continue and Ms Lute will return early next year,” he said.

Asked if they began to discuss details regarding the terms of reference, the spokesman said: “The formulation of terms of reference being discussed as far as the general principles and details are concerned.”

In response to a question whether a framework had been set for the terms of reference, Prodromou said the process was “systematic and methodical”.

“When there is something to announce we will announce it,” he added.

Asked whether Lute had conveyed to the president any message from Akinci, who she met on Monday, the spokesman said Lute had been mandated by the UN Secretary-General to help formulate the terms of reference, and that was the message.