Police say their Easter clampdown on firecrackers was a success  

The steps taken to combat and prevent the use of firecrackers this Easter were effective since no serious injury was reported for the second consecutive year, police said on Thursday.

In 2017, one person, a 19-year-old, was injured by the use of firecrackers, and in 2016 two cases of injuries were reported.

In previous years, from 2005 to 2015, an average of 11 injuries per year happened, including serious ones.

Police believe the good result for this year was due to their islandwide campaign, which lasted from March 1 until Easter.

A total of 574 informative lectures were organised at schools and for organised groups, which were attended by more than 54,000 students, youngsters and parents.

At the same time, police sent out constant messages and advice to the public by posting relevant announcements and video clips on their social media network.

Police, the fire services, communities, school and church authorities were all involved in the campaign to ensure young people were informed of the dangers.

In addition, teams inspected various places frequented by youngsters to check for fires, loitering and the use of firecrackers.

In total, 4,842 firecrackers were seized and 162 persons were booked for various offences.

The actions and the results will be studied and suggestions aimed at further improvements will be made, police announced.