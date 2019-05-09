Fire damages Limassol flat

A fire erupted in a three-storey building in Limassol’s Ayios Spyridonas area on Thursday morning from an overloaded multi-plug adapter but no one was injured.

The fire service responded to the 4.50am call by sending three engines with fire fighters managing to put out the flames one hour later.

The building hosts shops on the ground floor, and apartments on the other floors.

According to the fire service, the fire broke out from the kitchen of an apartment on the first floor inhabited by an elderly woman with her daughter and grand-daughter. The flat incurred extensive damage.

The daughter and grand-daughter managed to flee the burning apartment before the arrival of the fire service by jumping out of the window and onto the top of a van.

The grandmother, unable to perform the same escape waited in the apartment for the firefighters who fitted her with breathing apparatus before leading her to a safe area.

Two more persons living on the second floor, whose apartment had filled with smoke, were also rescued by firefighters.

The elderly woman was transferred to the Limassol general hospital as a precaution.

The electromechanical service determined that the blaze broke out due to overheating of a multi-plug adapter, which was overloaded.