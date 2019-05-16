Events mark International Museum Day

It’s that time of the year again, when museums pump up their agenda with a dozen events in honour of International Museum Day, celebrated annually around May 18. In 2018, more than 36,000 museums in 157 countries participated in the celebrations. In Cyprus, this year’s programme includes events organised in 26 museums and cultural institutions, from May 8 to June 30. The majority of these activities are happening this weekend – and, as there’s a lot going on, here are a few events that stand out.

At the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation on Saturday 18, Demetris Vattis and Natasa Georgiou will guide the public on a tour of the photographic exhibition ‘The War’s Forgotten’. On display at the exhibition are 24 unique photographs from the collection of renowned photographer Vattis, depicting Cypriot veterans of World War II. The veterans were photographed more than 75 years after the war, in their homes, going about their daily routines, in their old age, rundown by the years, yet still proud to have taken part in the struggle against fascism.

The Byzantine Museum of the Archbishop Makarios Cultural Foundation also has several events planned. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will take the stage (or in this case the museum’s floor) on May 16 for a free concert, playing orchestral treasures from the past.

May 17 will kick off with the opening of the ‘Cyprus-Poland: Orthodox Colours’ photography exhibition. 90 pieces will be on display, showcasing the multi-hued richness of Orthodoxy, captured by young Polish photographers and Cypriot photographers selected through a competition last summer. The following day, a children’s exhibition will open at 10am with artworks from the museum’s educational programmes.

Orchestral Treasures from the Past

Neighbourhood concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra celebrating International Museum Day. May 16. Byzantine Museum, Nicosia. 8pm. Free

Cyprus-Poland: Orthodox Colours

Photography exhibition by Cypriot and Polish photographers. May 17 – June 12. Byzantine Museum, Archbishop Makarios Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Opening night 7pm. Monday-Friday: 9am-1pm and 2pm-4.30pm. Tel: 22-430008

The War’s Forgotten

Guided photography exhibition tour by Demetris Vattis and Natasa Georgiou. May 18. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 12pm-3pm. Tel: 22-128157