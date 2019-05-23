Cyprus’ wealth belongs to both Greek and Turkish Cypriots only (web)

Perhaps this is an opportunity for honest, intelligent, and determined talks between all Cypriots on the Island of Cyprus to look at legally controlled and acceptable reality government protecting everyone’s future because of the great advantages for all Cypriots, to enjoy their own natural wealth from oil and gas reserves currently being addressed by legal government licence provision for exploration rights around the Island which belong to all Cypriots through Legal government.

Cyprus does not belong to Mr Erdogan , to Turkey, to Greece, nor to any other persons of any other political power, trying to steal the wealth of the Cypriot peoples.

AF