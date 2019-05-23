May 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teens remanded for stealing from car

by Annette Chrysostomou0150

The Paphos district court remanded three teenagers on Thursday after they were arrested for allegedly stealing items worth €2,280 from a car parked at a hotel.

According to the owner of the car, two mobile phones, ten memory cards and three cameras were stolen from the vehicle.

Police officers questioned several people at the scene and inspected footage from a security camera.

The evidence suggested the involvement of an 18-year-old man and two girls, both 16.

After they were arrested, some of the stolen items were found in their possession.

