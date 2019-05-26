Polling stations in Cyprus re-open after hour break, turnout 18% at noon

Polling stations closed at 12pm time for a one-hour break with turnout standing at 18 per cent, the same as the 2014 European elections, 30 per cent in the 2016 parliamentary elections and 30 per cent in the 2018 presidential elections

The polling stations reopened at 1pm and voting will continue until 6pm. The final results will be given by the Chief Returning Officer at midnight.

The turnout by noon in Nicosia was 24 per cent, Limassol, 18 per cent compared, Famagusta 19 per cent, Larnaca 21 per cent and Paphos 21 per cent.

At the special polling stations for Turkish Cypriot voters, the turnout at noon was 3.3 per cent compared with 1.35 per cent in the 2014 elections.

A total of 72 candidates from Cyprus are competing for six seats in the European Parliament. Of the 72 candidates, 69 are backed by political parties or coalitions, and three are independent. Candidates also include nine Turkish Cypriots who are citizens of the Republic of Cyprus.

A total of 641,181 people are eligible to vote in the European elections in Cyprus.